Beckie Johnz calls for genuine support in the music industry

In a recent heartfelt message, Beckie Johnz voiced her concerns about the conditional and popularity-driven nature of support in the music industry.

Addressing her fans directly, Johnz highlighted her disappointment over a recent interview where Ugandan artist Fik Fameica mentioned local talents John Frog and Lady Kola but did not acknowledge their 2021 collaboration.

On her Facebook page, Johnz expressed her feelings: “During a recent visit to South Sudan, Fik Fameica spoke about John Frog and Lady Kola but didn’t mention me despite our past collaboration. This speaks to a broader issue of support that often seems conditional and based on popularity rather than merit.”

Johnz also urged her followers not to link her name with Fik Fameica, emphasizing that their professional relationship does not define her career.

“While I appreciate collaborations, it’s important to understand that my work and contributions stand on their own,” she said. “I hope my fans will support me for my music and not just for who I work with.”

Her powerful statement sheds light on the often-overlooked talent in South Sudan and underscores the need for recognition beyond mainstream appeal.

Johnz’s message resonates with many artists who feel overshadowed despite their undeniable talent.

“This is not just about me,” Johnz added. “It’s a call to acknowledge and support all artists who work hard and deserve recognition, regardless of their current popularity.”

Beckie Johnz’s comments serve as a rallying cry for underappreciated artists everywhere, reminding us that true artistry often thrives beyond the spotlight, waiting to be discovered.

