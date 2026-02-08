Bar council conducts second round of interviews for 206 lawyers

The South Sudan Bar Council on Saturday conducted the second round of intensive interviews for 206 lawyers seeking membership in the South Sudan Bar Association.

The interviews form part of the Council’s ongoing process to assess and prepare aspiring legal practitioners before they are admitted to practice in the country’s courts.

Speaking to SSBC, the Secretary of the Bar Council, Mr. Thomas Jada James, said the exercise is intended to harmonize the diverse legal backgrounds of applicants and familiarize them with South Sudan’s legal system.

“The main aim of these interviews is to harmonize the different legal backgrounds and acquaint the applicants with the laws of South Sudan, so that they fully understand the country’s legal framework,” Mr. James said.

“This is important because tomorrow they will be practicing in our courts.”

Mr. James emphasized that the Bar Council remains committed to promoting a competent and ethical legal profession in South Sudan. He noted that the rigorous interview process is designed not only to uphold professional standards but also to strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

“The South Sudan Bar Council is committed to promoting a competent and ethical legal profession,” he said.

“By conducting rigorous interviews, we are not only safeguarding the integrity of legal practice, but also ensuring access to justice for all citizens of South Sudan.”

The latest interviews follow a screening test conducted by the South Sudan Bar Council in February 2025, during which 187 lawyers—including 40 women—were assessed as part of the licensing process for legal practice.

The Bar Council says the ongoing evaluations reflect its efforts to strengthen the rule of law and improve the quality of legal services across the country.

