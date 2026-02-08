MSF reaffirms its support to the Malakal Teaching Hospital

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Malakal Teaching Hospital following a reduction in health sector funding in Upper Nile State.

The Upper Nile State Ministry of Health recently announced a further reduction of support under the Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) for 110 primary and secondary healthcare facilities, including Malakal Teaching Hospital, effective from January.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday, MSF said it remains committed to providing essential healthcare services to the population of Upper Nile State, including patients referred to Malakal Teaching Hospital from other areas.

“As an illustration of our commitment, through the recent renovation of the operating theatre and surgical ward, MSF has begun providing hands-on support to offer essential, life-saving surgical care for communities in Malakal town and surrounding areas,” said Zakaria Mwatia, MSF Head of Mission.

Mwatia said the reduction in support to health facilities comes at a time when humanitarian needs are increasing. He added that the health system in South Sudan, including Malakal Teaching Hospital and other primary and secondary care facilities, requires increased support as violence and medical needs continue to rise.

Malakal Teaching Hospital is the main referral hospital for Upper Nile State and the only secondary healthcare facility providing specialised services across an area stretching more than 300 kilometres from the Ethiopian border to Malakal town.

According to MSF, the organisation provided 57,203 outpatient consultations in Malakal in 2025, including emergency room and mobile clinic services. MSF also provided inpatient care to 2,586 patients, treated 11,068 malaria cases and 232 tuberculosis cases, and conducted 3,012 individual mental health consultations.

MSF further reported that it screened 77,429 children for malnutrition, admitted 413 severe cases for hospital treatment, and provided 2,348 outpatient consultations for children under five

