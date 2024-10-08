New spy chief vows to end corruption

The new Director General of the Internal Security Bureau has called for an end to corruption and political lobbying through the institution in the country.

1st Lt Gen. Akec Tong Aleu made the remark during his grant reception at the National Security Service Headquarter in Juba on Tuesday.

“I want to tell (officers) to take care of that institution properly. From today onward, the multi-practices and corruption that are taking place in this country must stop today”, he said.



The NSS ISB director painted a red line against interference in his duty by allies and family members.

“See me where I stand? I stand in red line (referring to the red carpet laid for him). And this is red line between you and my position.

“I have relatives among you, but don’t see me that I’m your relative. Even my sons are among you. My own children are among you, but this is a red line.

” I thank God for bringing me to the last destination of my mission to this country. From here, I will go to my house. I don’t want to corrupt my legacy which I fought for this country up to this level.”

Meanwhile, General Akec urged the army to take care of the institution properly, adding that in his tenure will not tolerate political lobbying through the director’s office.

He also demonstrated his desire to preserve his long-earned legacy, he said his Service as the Director General aims to achieve.

“I want to repeat it well, lobbying for any political position by any individuals through the power and authority of Director General of Internal Security Bureau is strictly prohibited,” he warns.



Akec Tong was appointed through a presidential decree read on state run SSBC on 2nd October, 2024

He succeeded former director general, Akol Koor who is also appointed on the same day as new governor of Warrap state.

Akol Koor who is still to jet into the country replaces Kuol Muor Muor after serving in the Internal Security Bureau for about 13 years.

