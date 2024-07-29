City Review and Al-Hagiga journalists protest low pay

Journalists working for The City Review and Al-Hagiga Newspapers in Juba have laid down their tools over low pay and alleged discrimination by the management.

In a statement dated July 29, 2024, extended to Eye Radio on WhatsApp, the striking Journalists say, they started protesting on July 24, 2024, to push the management of RAK MEDIA to listen to their grievances.

The journalists said they notified the management in writing to increase their salaries and wages but received what they term a “Bucket of intimidation”.

They ceased submitting stories until the management addressed their grievances.

The journalists being paid in the local currency, said their salaries have lost value due to the depreciation of the pound against the US dollar.

“Just to point out a few observations, for example, an expatriate in the editorial department earns not less than USD 2500 and above including free accommodation, transport, air tickets, airtime, and food, among others. Meanwhile, the highest-paid national staff receives less than 100 USD, paid in pounds,” said the journalist in a statement.

While they recognize the role of the expatriates, the national staff appealed to the management to appreciate their contributions and address their grievances.

According to them, they vowed to continue to engage the management of RAK MEDIA to develop a policy that values the efforts of national staff.

When contacted by Eye Radio, R.M Rajadurai, Chief Operating Officer for RAK MEDIA says, the matter has not been brought to his attention.

“I don’t know really; can I go and update you back? I don’t know, they did not bring anything to my attention but I will check with them…,” he said.

On his part, Secretary General for the Union of Journalists of South Sudan Majak Daniel says, they have seen the statement and will schedule a meeting with the managements to sort out the matter.

“We have actually seen the statement from the Journalists from these two media outlets, Al Hagiga and City Review. They are requesting for the adjustment in their pay and they have requested the management to act to act.

“However the management has not yet acted. As a union, we are going to have conversation with these two managements of the newspapers and sort the way out.”

