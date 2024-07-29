29th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   City Review and Al-Hagiga journalists protest low pay

City Review and Al-Hagiga journalists protest low pay

Author: Moyo F Jacob | Published: 3 hours ago

A copy of City Review Newspaper publication dated June 29, 2024 - Credit: Lou Nelson/ Eye Radio

Journalists working for The City Review and Al-Hagiga Newspapers in Juba have laid down their tools over low pay and alleged discrimination by the management.

In a statement dated July 29, 2024, extended to Eye Radio on WhatsApp, the striking Journalists say, they started protesting on July 24, 2024, to push the management of RAK MEDIA to listen to their grievances.

The journalists said they notified the management in writing to increase their salaries and wages but received what they term a “Bucket of intimidation”.

They ceased submitting stories until the management addressed their grievances.

The journalists being paid in the local currency, said their salaries have lost value due to the depreciation of the pound against the US dollar.

“Just to point out a few observations, for example, an expatriate in the editorial department earns not less than USD 2500 and above including free accommodation, transport, air tickets, airtime, and food, among others. Meanwhile, the highest-paid national staff receives less than 100 USD, paid in pounds,” said the journalist in a statement.

While they recognize the role of the expatriates, the national staff appealed to the management to appreciate their contributions and address their grievances.

According to them, they vowed to continue to engage the management of RAK MEDIA to develop a policy that values the efforts of national staff.

When contacted by Eye Radio, R.M Rajadurai, Chief Operating Officer for RAK MEDIA says, the matter has not been brought to his attention.

“I don’t know really; can I go and update you back? I don’t know, they did not bring anything to my attention but I will check with them…,” he said.

On his part, Secretary General for the Union of Journalists of South Sudan Majak Daniel says, they have seen the statement and  will schedule a meeting with the managements to sort out the matter.

“We have actually seen the statement from the Journalists from these two media outlets, Al Hagiga and City Review. They are requesting for the adjustment in their pay and they have requested the management to act to act.

“However the management has not yet acted. As a union, we are going to have conversation with these two managements of the newspapers and sort the way out.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 1

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published July 22, 2024

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture 2

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture

Published July 24, 2024

Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan 3

Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan

Published July 25, 2024

Ex-NBA star apologizes for disrespectful remarks on South Sudan 4

Ex-NBA star apologizes for disrespectful remarks on South Sudan

Published July 23, 2024

Tuesday’s shootings were meant to stop night search violators -Lul 5

Tuesday’s shootings were meant to stop night search violators -Lul

Published July 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parents decry delayed CSE exams marking, schools closure

Published 35 mins ago

Gola Boyoi’s bodyguards missing as boat capsizes after bee attack

Published 2 hours ago

Over 26 nations, multilateral bodies call for ‘unconditional end’ to Sudan war

Published 2 hours ago

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Army spokesperson urges calm amid heavy deployment in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

City Review and Al-Hagiga journalists protest low pay

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.