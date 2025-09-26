AMREF, UNFPA, JTH successfully repair 33 mothers in Juba fistula camp

The camp, which marked the third such initiative, treated patients mobilized from across the country.
Anna Modo, a representative from AMREF Health Africa, confirmed the successful repairs following the closing ceremony on Thursday, September 25.
“We are proud to confirm that 33 mothers admitted to the camp have been successfully repaired and are on the path to recovery,” Modo stated.
“Some have already been discharged, and others remain under careful observation until they are fully healed and can return home to their families.”
Modo clarified that the remaining 17 patients from the initial group of 50 will receive essential preparatory medical treatment before their repairs are scheduled, underscoring the commitment to providing comprehensive care for all admitted patients.
Commitment to Ending Fistula in South Sudan
Deng Mayen, the Country Fistula Coordinator, lauded the continuous partnership and support from AMREF, UNFPA, and other implementing organizations.
He emphasized the government’s unwavering dedication to tackling obstetric fistula, a condition that remains a major contributor to high maternal mortality rates.
“The Ministry of Health is actively supporting our partners in mobilizing communities to report cases, ensuring that no woman has to suffer in silence,” Mayen stated.
“While we celebrate these 33 successful repairs, we must acknowledge that an estimated 60,000 women in South Sudan live with this condition.”
“We will continue to champion education, particularly for girls, as the most powerful long-term strategy to reduce these numbers and secure a healthier future for all our women.”
The Ministry of Health and its partners remain committed to scaling up fistula prevention, treatment, and reintegration services across South Sudan.
AMREF Health Africa is the largest African-led international health organization, working to ensure every African can enjoy the right to health.
UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, dedicated to delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted and every childbirth is safe.