You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | News   |   ‘We Are Able’ project concludes, empowering hundreds of PWD in South Sudan

‘We Are Able’ project concludes, empowering hundreds of PWD in South Sudan

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 4 hours ago

Representatives from the six consortium organizations, alongside government officials, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and participants, pose during the closing ceremony of the “We Are Able” project in Juba on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 - Credit: Wol Mapal/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) After four years of dedicated work, a consortium of five international humanitarian organizations, led by ZOA-Dorcas South Sudan, successfully launched the completion of the impactful “We Are Able” project in Juba on Thursday, September 25.

The project, which was supported and funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, aimed to improve inclusion, dignity, food security, and livelihood opportunities for people with disabilities in Jonglei and Western Bahr El Ghazal States.

The consortium partners included ZOA-Dorcas, Light for the World, VNG International, The Hague Academy for Local Governance, and the African Disability Forum (ADF).

Transforming Lives Through Inclusion

According to ZOA-Dorcas, the “We Are Able” initiative has fundamentally transformed the lives of hundreds of beneficiaries. Through tailored workshops, financial support for small businesses, and targeted advocacy training, the program empowered people with disabilities to overcome significant social and economic barriers.

“This project has shown us that when people with disabilities are given equal opportunities, they not only transform their own lives but also bring positive change to their families and communities,” said Solomon Admas, ZOA-Dorcas Director of Program Manager, speaking at the closing event.

Key achievements include:

  • Economic Empowerment: Hundreds of people with disabilities gained access to income-generating activities and small business support, allowing them to achieve self-reliance and support their families.
  • Reduced Stigma: The project worked closely with community leaders and local authorities to reduce stigma and discrimination. Community sensitization campaigns led to a greater understanding of disability rights and more inclusive decision-making processes.
  • Strengthened Resilience: Beyond material assistance, the project successfully built self-esteem and resilience among beneficiaries, fostering a greater sense of belonging and hope within their communities.

A Legacy of Inclusion

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, the key funding partner, expressed pride in the achievements. A representative noted, “Inclusion is at the heart of sustainable development. Supporting people with disabilities to claim their space in society ensures no one is left behind.”

Beneficiaries at the event shared moving testimonies of their newfound ability to earn a living, participate actively in community life, and feel respected in society.

The implementing partners noted that while the “We Are Able” project has come to a close, its enduring legacy lies with the empowered individuals and the more inclusive communities who will continue to advocate for the rights and dignity of people with disabilities across South Sudan.

