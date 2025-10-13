AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

NEW YORK – Global R&B star Akon is facing a shocking legal and financial crisis following his wife’s divorce filing after 29 years of marriage.

According to The Express Tribune, Court documents filed by his wife, Tomeka Thiam, revealed the singer—known for hit songs like “Smack That”—allegedly has only $10,000 in his personal bank account. This figure stands in stark contrast to his reported net worth of over $60 million.

Thiam is reportedly demanding a massive €100 million divorce settlement, arguing she was instrumental in building his sprawling business empire, which includes music, real estate, and the Akon Lighting Africa initiative.

The startling financial revelation has fueled speculation that Akon may have strategically shielded his assets.

Court investigations reportedly discovered that the bulk of his wealth is held under his mother’s name, leading legal sources to suggest the assets may have been moved to minimize his divorce payout.

Legal experts warn the settlement could become “difficult to navigate” if Akon is not the legal controller of his reported fortune.

Akon and his representatives have not yet commented on the ongoing, highly publicized legal battle.

