African Diplomatic Corps urges solutions to end South Sudan conflict

The African Diplomatic Corps (ADC) has urged the South Sudan’s Presidency to prioritize dialogue over conflicts, stressing that “African Solutions” should be leveraged to address the country’s challenges and bring an end to the ongoing crises.

The diplomats made call during a meeting with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba on March 19th.

Thursday’s meeting focused on the growing security concerns in South Sudan, particularly in Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and Upper Nile States.

The two bodies expressed deep concern over the ongoing tensions and called for restraint and de-escalation of the conflict.

“The ADC and UNMISS value the lives and property of citizens caught in these conflicts and urge all parties to desist from any actions that will undermine civilian safety and security,” the statement partially reads.

“The African Diplomatic Corps and UNMISS appreciate the public statement made by President Salva Kiir to avoid a return to war and encourage further efforts by the R-TGoNU to take prompt action to prevent a relapse into violence.”

They also encouraged further efforts by the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to take swift action to avert a relapse into violence.

“They (diplomats) further welcome the proposed visit of the High-Level IGAD Delegation to South Sudan and fully support IGAD’s efforts in this regard,” the statement added.

“… the ADC and UNMISS call on the Presidency to give dialogue a chance as ‘African Solutions’ are leveraged in addressing ‘African problems’ towards silencing the guns in South Sudan,” concludes the meeting.