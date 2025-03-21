21st March 2025
Govt urged to allow probe into “negative development” in South Sudan-EU

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 7 hours ago

The peace monitoring bodies should be given space to investigate the negative development and undo the cause of the political confusion in South Sudan, the European Union has said.

According to the union, it agrees with the recent report of the peace monitoring body, R- JMEC which warns that the unrest poses significant threat to the 2018 peace deal.

The body also agrees with Nicholas Haysom’s report the country risk at sliding back into civil war.

In a statement on its official Facebook page yesterday, European Union condemned the recent violence in Nasir that include aerial bombardments which claimed lives of innocent civilians.

Few days ago, waves of violence took place in Nasir, Upper Nile state involving airstrikes on settlers killing more than 20 people including women and children.

The airstrikes came few days after a prominent SSPDF commander David Majur was killed alongside several soldiers including a UN helicopter pilot in an evacuation attempt in Nasir.

European Union urged the actors to refrain from furthering retaliatory action to break the cycle of emerging revenge attacks.

Its statement added that “the recent tensions might have caused new grievances and suspicions among parties and called upon them to resume negotiation to end the political unrest.”

The European body also said the peace Monitoring Bodies should be given space to investigate the negative development and unwrap the cause of the recent political turmoil.

 

