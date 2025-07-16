16th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Activist urges parliament to prioritize 2025/26 budget amid economic crisis

Activist urges parliament to prioritize 2025/26 budget amid economic crisis

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Ter Manyang, the Executive Director of the Juba-based Center for Peace and Advocacy or CPA - COURTESY

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist is strongly urging the National Legislative Assembly to prioritize the immediate passing of the 2025/26 national budget, citing South Sudan’s consistent lag behind East African counterparts in financial planning and service delivery.

Ter Manyang, Executive Director of the Centre for Peace and Advocacy, told Eye Radio this morning that lawmakers must focus on the implementation of the peace agreement and address the nation’s worsening economic crisis.

He criticized the delays in the resumption of parliamentary sessions.

“One of the main issues is the budget of 2025/2026. The parliament needs to discuss this budget, because if you look at other member states like Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Somalia, South Sudan is at the last when it comes to the issue of the budget every year,” Manyang stated.

He questioned whether this delay stems from a “lack of technicality from the Minister of Finance, or is it because South Sudan makes it intentionally?”

Manyang stressed that the budget “is not supposed to be on the figures, they need to make the real budget that reflects the need of the South Sudanese people, especially in particular, especially on agriculture.”

The activist also raised alarm over the absence of cabinet meetings, rising market prices, and the plight of unpaid civil servants, warning that the lack of action by leaders is pushing citizens toward severe economic hardship and mental health issues.

Manyang urged President Salva Kiir to address these critical issues in his expected speech at the reopening of the National Legislative Assembly.

“The President is supposed to speak on the issue of the economy. Citizens are starving, and civil servants have gone for months, almost 36 months without receiving their salaries,” Manyang asserted.

“This is a concern that puts the country at risk, because if I cannot provide food on the table, and then you’re torturing me through my mental health, I will not be able to think. I will have the stress, and then from the stress, I will have trauma, and then at the end of the day, I will commit suicide.”

He highlighted the escalating cost of living, noting that “$100 is now 600,000 SSP,” and questioned the whereabouts of oil and non-revenue money.

“I think the President needs to address the issue of the economy,” Manyang concluded.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 1

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 2

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 4

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Published 43 minutes ago

US senators exempt HIV/Aids funding from initial spending cuts

Published 1 hour ago

Renk county lifts taxes on farm inputs to boost food production

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir promises economic recovery as oil production resumes

Published 2 hours ago

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.