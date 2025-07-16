16th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Lainya County commissioner raises alarm over girls’ school dropouts

Lainya County commissioner raises alarm over girls’ school dropouts

Author: Nyamuot Puot | Published: 5 hours ago

Schoolgirls in South Sudan | Credit | Girls Education South Sudan/GESS

LAINYA COUNTY, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Lainya County has expressed deep concern over a rising number of girls dropping out of school, primarily due to escalating economic challenges faced by families in the area.

According to Commissioner Robert Lasu, to combat this growing trend, the county administration is actively working to revive both primary and secondary boarding schools.

The Commissioner views this as a strategic measure to significantly curb the dropout rates among young girls.

“It is clear that with the ongoing economic crisis and multiple challenges, many young girls are becoming victims of school dropouts,” Commissioner Lasu told Eye Radio.

“The only solution we are currently pursuing is the revival of primary and secondary boarding schools. By doing so, we believe we can significantly reduce the dropout rates.”

Lainya County has grappled with persistent insecurity in recent years, which has hindered access for aid partners, further exacerbating the challenges faced by its residents.

The issue of school dropouts is widespread across South Sudan. According to UNICEF, over 2.8 million children nationwide face barriers to education, with economic hardship and insecurity identified as key driving factors.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 1

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 2

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 4

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Published 43 minutes ago

US senators exempt HIV/Aids funding from initial spending cuts

Published 1 hour ago

Renk county lifts taxes on farm inputs to boost food production

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir promises economic recovery as oil production resumes

Published 2 hours ago

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.