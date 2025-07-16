Lainya County commissioner raises alarm over girls’ school dropouts

LAINYA COUNTY, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Lainya County has expressed deep concern over a rising number of girls dropping out of school, primarily due to escalating economic challenges faced by families in the area.

According to Commissioner Robert Lasu, to combat this growing trend, the county administration is actively working to revive both primary and secondary boarding schools.

The Commissioner views this as a strategic measure to significantly curb the dropout rates among young girls.

“It is clear that with the ongoing economic crisis and multiple challenges, many young girls are becoming victims of school dropouts,” Commissioner Lasu told Eye Radio.

“The only solution we are currently pursuing is the revival of primary and secondary boarding schools. By doing so, we believe we can significantly reduce the dropout rates.”

Lainya County has grappled with persistent insecurity in recent years, which has hindered access for aid partners, further exacerbating the challenges faced by its residents.

The issue of school dropouts is widespread across South Sudan. According to UNICEF, over 2.8 million children nationwide face barriers to education, with economic hardship and insecurity identified as key driving factors.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist urges parliament to prioritize 2025/26 budget amid economic crisis Previous Post