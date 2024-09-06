710,000 affected by floods in South Sudan: OCHA

More than 710,000 people have been affected by flooding across 30 counties in South Sudan as well as the Abyei Administrative Area as of September 5 with Jonglei, Unity and Warrap the most affected, the UN humanitarian agency said.

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said seasonal flooding has worsened an already critical humanitarian situation marked by severe hunger, prevailing conflicts, disease outbreaks and the displacement crisis of the Sudan conflict.

According to the agency, floods have caused extensive damage to homes, crops and critical infrastructure, disrupting education and health services and increasing the risk of disease outbreaks since May.

UN-OCHA said floods have displaced over 15,000 people in Fangak County with thousands fleeing daily to Tonga and Panyikang in Upper Nile, where registration and verification for humanitarian assistance is ongoing.

“While some stay in the town, others have relocated to higher ground designated by local authorities. The most urgent needs include medical care, protection services, shelter, and non-food items,” said the agency.

Escalating floods in Mayom County of Unity State are forcing entire communities to relocate, leaving behind livestock, the UN body said.

In Mayendit County south of the state, 80 percent of the area has reportedly been submerged while in Rotriak of Rubkona County, assessments reveal extensive damage to shelters, infrastructure, and critical services.

Meanwhile 3,500 have been affected by flooding in several areas of Pochalla County of Pibor Administrative Area, where the UN said urgent needs include food, shelter, non-food items, WASH materials, emergency health kits, and protection services.

In Upper Nile State, an assessment in Maiwut Centre, Pagak, and Jekow payams of Maiwut County identified about 24,000 people affected by the floods.

“Their immediate needs are shelter, non-food items, health services, and WASH materials. On September 3, floods in Maban County caused significant damage to homes, crops and breached dykes, leaving roads in the area impassable.”

It was indicated that over the past two weeks, flash floods in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have displaced over 198,000 people across five counties, with more than 50,000 relocated to higher ground.

In Aweil East and Aweil South, the agency assessments reported severe infrastructure damage affecting 70,000 people, and the situation is expected to worsen with additional rainfall.

In the Abyei Administrative Area, heavy rains are said to have significantly disrupted the main supply route in southern Abyei, obstructing humanitarian access and delaying deliveries.

Two trucks carrying 5 MT of essential medical supplies from Wau to Abyei Hospital have been stranded for days, further exacerbating the crisis.

In Eastern Equatoria State, over 18,000 people across four payams in Lafon County are affected by floods, with homes and critical infrastructures including waterpoints and health facilities damaged.

In Central Equatoria State, a Flood Task Force visited Terekeka County on August 30 to assess the flood response, where it an estimated 8,500 people in six payams have been displaced.

“Many with little or no household belongings, relying on relatives and friends for shelter. The floods have destroyed 113 acres of farmland, and schools remain closed, affecting the education of numerous children.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Hydromet stations indicate high risk of flooding in Jonglei, Upper Nile Previous Post