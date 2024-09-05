Hydromet stations indicate high risk of flooding in Jonglei, Upper Nile

The Hydrological and Survey Department of the Ministry of Water Resources has forecasted elevated levels of the Nile water and high risk of flooding in the areas of Jonglei and Upper Nile states.

The rising level of the Nile was from Nimule to the sudd wetland was recorded by the hydro-meteorological Monitoring and Management System stations in the country.

The monitoring stations show high risk for flooding in Mangala, Bor, and Malakal, while the flooding situation is normal in Wau and on alert in Juba and most parts of Lakes state.

Hydro-meteorological stations are used to monitor the hydrological parameters of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, channels and groundwater in real-time.

The technology captures water temperature, water level, and flow rate, and can be widely used for scientific research, disaster prevention and mitigation of natural hazards.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation and the UK Ambassador to South Sudan met today and discussed the Ministry’s flood response in the country.

Pal Mai Deng briefed Ambassador Guy Warrington on the roles of his ministry through the department of hydrology in providing the public with timely and daily data of the rainfall forecasts as well as the water levels of the rivers.

According to a statement from the ministry, Ambassador Warrington assured the Minister of UK’s support to South Sudan in tackling flooding.

