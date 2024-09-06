6th September 2024
South Sudan churches bloc replaces General Secretary James Oyet

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Father James Oyet. (Courtesy).

The South Sudan Council of Churches has appointed Tut Thomas Simon as Interim General-Secretary following the end of Father Oyet James’s term on 15th April 2024.

According to the SSCC Chairperson, Rt. Rev. Thomas Tut Puot, the organization’s Board of Trustees decided that Mr. Simon will be the interim general secretary for three months after which elections will be held to choose a new leadership.

In a statement, the religious body said the term of the former interim secretary general, James Oyet, expired after 9 years and some months.

Rev. Tut confirmed that Father Oyet does not represent the South Sudan Council of Churches any capacity.

Meanwhile, the interim general secretary said they will call a general assembly of the council of churches to meet and elect a new general secretary.

“On 15 April the Board of Trustees resolved to replace Father Oyet because his term really expired and then, the handover was delayed until 20th May,” Rev. Simon said, in an interview with Eye Radio.

“This public notice is to inform the public that Father James is no longer the General Secretary of the South Sudan Council of churches.”

“He was not suspended but his term of office has expired according to our constitution. That’s why he was removed by the resolution of the board meeting.”

The Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) was founded in 1965 with a mission to foster civic education, advocacy, peace and reconciliation, relief and development services.

“The council is preparing for the general assembly after the interim period of three months. So, there are a lot of discussions and consultations with other boards of the church’s initiations.”

6th September 2024

