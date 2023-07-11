Citizens criticize govt plan to import electricity from Uganda

Some members of the public criticised the government of a plan to import electricity from Uganda, saying it’s good for a country with resources to depend on its neighbour.

This came after South Sudan’s top diplomat told Eye Radio that the country will have electricity before the general elections in 2024.

South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda Simon Juach Deng says Juba and Kampala signed the electricity agreement last month.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio Monday, July 10, 2023, Ambassador Deng says the hydroelectricity will be imported through Nimule and Kaya.

However, some South Sudanese who spoke to Eye Radio criticised the government’s plan to import the electricity from Uganda, saying South Sudan should build their own dam.

One of the residents in Yambio who identifies himself as King told Eye Radio on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, he is surprised by the government’s move to import electricity from Uganda.

“Any country that has its independence means it has its things alone, we discussed a lot about this issue of electricity,” he said.

“The discussion was going on, but the government doesn’t do any positive steps, and this is what they plan but this plan cannot develop South Sudan forward, for us to develop this country we need to have our dam.”

A resident of Juba who identifies himself as Isaac pointed out that: “When we said we need our independence is not for us to go and bring electricity from outside or factories from outside to produce wheat flour and all things to be brought from outside. I did not understand this government completely and this government is not clear.”

“This thing of Uganda electricity was supposed to be in 2008 when we are still not yet settled,” a resident of Juba who identifies himself as Michael said.

“At that time we can get electricity from there, but we did the mistake of bringing a generator,” he added. “Now we want to bring that electricity from Karuma dam, this is not good.”

“All these years to rely on other countries, when are we going to start our things, that means this government of ours has its plan, and this is not something that will bring a solution,” he concluded.

Another resident of Bor town who identifies himself as John Stephen says: “Till when, are we going to depend on everything coming from a neighbour?”

“Karuma was built after the visibility studies of Nimule in 2013, it is supposed to be better by now for us to get our electricity instead of relying on neighbours till when.”

