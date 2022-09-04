40 test positive for COVID-19 in one week, MoH data

Data from the Ministry of Health showed that at least 42 people tested positive for the Coronavirus disease across the country since the beginning of this week.

According to samples tested at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center in Juba, eleven tested positive for the Wuhan virus over the weekend.

The daily PHEOC updates on COVID-19 also indicates that seven tested positive on Friday, in addition to eight positive cases on Thursday as well as another five cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eleven samples also turned out positive on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

The Ministry of Health has performed 444,228 tests since the emergence of the pandemic two years ago.

In the total number of tests conducted, 17,982 turned out positive, out of which 17,513 have recovered so far while 138 people died.

The World Health Organisation says as of 21 August 2022, a total of 1,656,130 vaccine doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson have been administered in South Sudan.

The government still urges the public to strictly observe the rule of social distancing and other public health measures declared by President Salva Kiir.

