40 killed in Pibor cattle raid – official

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 5 hours ago

Cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed thousands of lives since 2011 in South Sudan. (Courtesy.)

Authorities in Pibor Administrative Area have reported that over 40 youth were killed on both sides after suspected armed youth from Eastern Equatoria attacked their area on Saturday.

According to Administrative Information Minister, the fight erupted on Saturday morning when suspected armed criminals from Kapoeta East County of Eastern Equatoria State attacked a village in Bartet County of GPA.

Jacob Warchum said the assailants were in an attempt to raid area cattle when local youth ambushed and killed 36 members of the assailants.

Jacob stated that four local youth from Pibor were killed in the process of recovery and one other wounded.

Warchum also said the attackers had raided 2,500 herds of cattle, though 2,018 herds were retrieved while 482 remained missing.

He urged the authorities in Eastern Equatoria to take prompt action to avoid the escalation of such cycles of violence between the neighbouring states.

“On Saturday morning, at around 11 a.m., armed criminals suspected to be from Kopoeta East County, Eastern Equatoria State. Attacked a village in Bertet County. The assailants looted 2,500 cows and in the course of the attack, five young men from the village lost their lives.

“One other was the real wounded. The local youth confronted the attackers. In the process, the six of the attackers were found on the ground. About 2018, the catons were retrieved by the local used. When they used recovered those catons, they found that four other two cattle, i.e. with the attacker,” he said.

When contacted authorities in Equatoria said they were not aware of such fatal news, citing the casualties are severe and the report would have reached their jurisdiction so fast.

Elias Ahaj, Eastern Equatoria State Information Minister said his administration will follow the incident closely with authorities in Pibor.

“No, no, no, no, we have never heard about this disturbing information. 36 is a very big number and it would have reached us so fast. Maybe this is an information that needs to be followed by closely,” he said.

