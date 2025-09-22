The 3 strict ground rules of the Machar trial

23rd September 2025

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The judge overseeing the trial of Dr Riek Machar has set new ground rules for the courtroom, warning that strict adherence is required to maintain order during the high-profile proceedings.

The trial of Dr Machar was briefly in session on Monday, September 22, before being adjourned until tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

The adjournment came after the presiding judge, Justice James Alala, issued a stern set of ground rules to maintain order and discipline in the courtroom.

Justice Alala emphasized that while the law guarantees a public trial, all attendees—including the media—have a duty to ensure peace during the proceedings. He made it clear that a failure to comply would result in immediate removal.

Among the rules announced, Justice Alala stated:

  • No movement will be allowed during the proceedings.
  • No talking is permitted; attendees must listen quietly.
  • Mobile phones must be kept on silent.

“The law provides for public trial, meaning that the court is open to everybody. However, the public has a duty to keep peace in the courtroom,” Justice Alala stated.

“Therefore, there is a need to comply with the following… send away any media apparatus or any person who fails to observe the above requirements and may decide to go for close proceedings or take legal measures against anyone who is not able to adhere to the law.”

The judge stressed that these measures are essential to preserve a serious and respectful environment for the trial.

