19th June 2024
3 dead in Warrap communal violence, 12 others wounded

Author: Alual Makur | Published: 5 hours ago

Map of Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area. (-)

At least three people were killed and 12 others include a baby girl were wounded on Monday in an inter-communal violence in Tonj North County,  Warrap State Minister of Information has said.

According to Wol William, the killing of a man by unidentified person in the market of Lou Ariik in Aral Beck Payam on Monday morning triggered clashes in the area.

“Unidentified person in Lou Ariik, Aral beck Payam of Tonj North County killed a person in the market of Aral beck  and that incident escalated whereby the community themselves clashed at 1:00 pm.

A one-year-old girl is said to have sustained a bullet wound after she was hit in a crossfire.

“A total of 3 people were killed and 12 wounded including a girl child of one year hit in cross fire within the community of Lou,” said Wol.

Wol says the state government has sent the state security advisor and the commander of Division 11 with forces to deescalate tension in the area.

He added that an investigation to establish the root causes of what appeared to be a revenge attack is being carried out.

“The state government and local government sent enough forces to deescalate the incident and the security advisor  and division 11 commander were also sent to the field.

Mr Wol said the situation is now calm and the government is doing its best to find the culprits involved.

“Currently the situation is calm and they are looking for the culprits within the community and will try to investigate the root cause of the killings of the person,” he added.

The motive the killing that caused the violence is unclear, but revenge killing is common among the Dinka Communities.

 

 

