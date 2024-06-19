19th June 2024
Mauna resident accused of blocking waterway promises to expand bridge

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 5 hours ago

Residents of Hai Mauna voice concerns over flooding caused by fences and bridges on waterways after heavy rains. Photo by Moyo Jacob/Eye Radio - 14, June, 2024

A Hai Mauna resident accused of blocking waterways with a narrow bridge has pledged to widen the obstruction.

Wani Hilary Moga, a resident of Hai Mauna in Juba blamed for blocking the waterway, has informed Eye Radio that he will widen the obstructive bridge.

This came after residents in the area raised concerns over severe flooding caused by rainwater, which they attribute to Wani Hilary Moga and another unnamed woman for building a small bridge and a fence.

The extension of the fence narrowed the waterway forcing water to overflow and spread to cause flooding in the houses of the vulnerable people.

Wani further says, he has been maintaining the bridge several times but decided to pull out when he saw reluctance from the community members.

Wani pointed out that the woman also fetched the loader twice but cited a lack of teamwork from the members of the community.

“Those people complaining, there is one person called Goya who is one of the lead complainants there, but he does not give a hand to open the culverts,” said Wani.

“I did it four times but when the community was not appreciating, I pulled out. I took a loader, opening that place because I am one of the beneficiaries of that load, so there is no teamwork,” he said.

“The woman, the owner of that fence has brought a loader three times to open the runway for water, but the residents around there didn’t contribute other than those young children when we call them to give a hand contribution from people passing on the road.

“Nobody will do that, I am going to widen so that I become an example to others”.

Wani says water can easily pass through the bridges as long as there is maintenance of the culverts.

“This condition of water is taking people by surprise. Originally, even, I underrated that. I first built three meters, then I was challenged, and then after that, I went to four meters, I was challenged last season,” Wani said.

“I am the owner of the other bridge which is a bit wider, it’s around six point five meters. Water is flowing, my bridge is wide compared to those two bridges and the next one also for the other fence is small,” he said.

“The culverts which are now causing water to divert to somebody who is complaining, those culverts I used to maintain. When the culverts are open, water can pass easily”.



