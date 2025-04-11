President Kiir swears-in FM Semaya, directs him to improve country’s image

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has directed the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba to advance the country’s foreign policy and project its global image, his office said.

Amb. Semay was sworn in today in a administered by Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut and overseen by president Salva Kiir.

He has replaced Ramadan Abdalla Goc who was relieved Ambassador Goc on Wednesday.

In his remark, President Kiir described Amb. Semaya and as a diplomat with s rich experience in diplomacy and foreign affairs, and believed in his ability to represent the country well on the global scene.

Ambassador Semaya reportedly thanked the President for bestowing trust on him and expressed readiness to work with his colleagues in the Ministry to improve the nation’s diplomatic relations with other countries.

The Ministry has witnessed several changes in the past four years-often time following diplomatic errors.

The latest removal of diplomat Goc comes after the US revoked visas for South Sudanese passport holders for initially returning a Congolese deportee who was certified as South Sudanese.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



25 South Sudanese football coaches to undergo CAF’s B License training Previous Post