200,000 condoms to be distributed at Paris Olympics

As the world countdowns to the Paris Olympic Games and the Paralympics in the French capital, local organizers have dished out 200,000 condoms to ensure athletes play safe at the Olympic Village, according to media reports.
The 2024 Paris Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26, although some have started earlier, including handball, rugby and football as of July 24.
Around 10,000 athletes will travel on boats along a 6km route sailing along the River Seine which will go past iconic landmarks in Paris, including Notre Dame and the Louvre.
The parade will end at the Trocadero square, facing the Eiffel Tower, where the Olympic cauldron will be lit, and the Paris Games officially declared open by French president Emmanuel Macron.
“Yes, indeed, we have given out the condoms because for us, the health and safety of the athletes is the most important thing. We are working with the local authorities in the State to have these condoms available in the Village for the athletes to use, if they want,” Laurent said.
“We have given out 200,000 condoms for use by the athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and this is the figure we have worked through with the State Department (of health).”
Olympic Opening Ceremonies traditionally include three elements: the performance aspect, the parade of athletes, and the final protocol and official opening, in that order.
But the Paris ceremony will blend all three, mixing athletes’ processions with artistic elements like dancers on rooftops or spectacular lighting of Paris’ monuments and museums.
South Sudan made a historic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, after the national basketball team defeated Angola in Manila in their last game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, while Egypt lost to New Zealand.
At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Sudan will be compete in different games including basketball, taekwondo, boxing, and athletics.
The South Sudan basketball team are in the same group with USA, Serbia and Puerto Rico – the last two of which they last faced in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.
