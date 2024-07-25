200,000 condoms to be distributed at Paris Olympics

As the world countdowns to the Paris Olympic Games and the Paralympics in the French capital, local organizers have dished out 200,000 condoms to ensure athletes play safe at the Olympic Village, according to media reports.

The 2024 Paris Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26, although some have started earlier, including handball, rugby and football as of July 24.

Around 10,000 athletes will travel on boats along a 6km route sailing along the River Seine which will go past iconic landmarks in Paris, including Notre Dame and the Louvre.

The parade will end at the Trocadero square, facing the Eiffel Tower, where the Olympic cauldron will be lit, and the Paris Games officially declared open by French president Emmanuel Macron.

It is expected that fans will gather around the streets and the Seine to watch the parade through the capital city. The Director of the Olympic Village, Michaud Laurent, said in an interview on Tuesday that they were working with French health authorities to ensure “safe” Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Yes, indeed, we have given out the condoms because for us, the health and safety of the athletes is the most important thing. We are working with the local authorities in the State to have these condoms available in the Village for the athletes to use, if they want,” Laurent said.

“We have given out 200,000 condoms for use by the athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and this is the figure we have worked through with the State Department (of health).”