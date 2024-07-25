25th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   200,000 condoms to be distributed at Paris Olympics

200,000 condoms to be distributed at Paris Olympics

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

(Photo: Nicolas Briquet/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

As the world countdowns to the Paris Olympic Games and the Paralympics in the French capital, local organizers have dished out 200,000 condoms to ensure athletes play safe at the Olympic Village, according to media reports.

The 2024 Paris Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26, although some have started earlier, including handball, rugby and football as of July 24.

Around 10,000 athletes will travel on boats along a 6km route sailing along the River Seine which will go past iconic landmarks in Paris, including Notre Dame and the Louvre.

The parade will end at the Trocadero square, facing the Eiffel Tower, where the Olympic cauldron will be lit, and the Paris Games officially declared open by French president Emmanuel Macron.

“Yes, indeed, we have given out the condoms because for us, the health and safety of the athletes is the most important thing. We are working with the local authorities in the State to have these condoms available in the Village for the athletes to use, if they want,” Laurent said.

“We have given out 200,000 condoms for use by the athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and this is the figure we have worked through with the State Department (of health).”

Olympic Opening Ceremonies traditionally include three elements: the performance aspect, the parade of athletes, and the final protocol and official opening, in that order.

But the Paris ceremony will blend all three, mixing athletes’ processions with artistic elements like dancers on rooftops or spectacular lighting of Paris’ monuments and museums.

South Sudan made a historic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, after the national basketball team defeated Angola in Manila in their last game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, while Egypt lost to New Zealand.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Sudan will be compete in different games including basketball, taekwondo, boxing, and athletics.

The South Sudan basketball team are in the same group with USA, Serbia and Puerto Rico – the last two of which they last faced in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

 

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught 1

LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught

Published Sunday, July 21, 2024

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation 2

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 3

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published Monday, July 22, 2024

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears 4

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

South Sudan cuts number of Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis 5

South Sudan cuts number of Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two S. Sudanese refugees allegedly killed by Sudanese Army – Report

Published 12 mins ago

6 South Sudanese children flown to Israel for heart surgeries

Published 35 mins ago

200,000 condoms to be distributed at Paris Olympics

Published 1 hour ago

15,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

Published 2 hours ago

Luol Deng reacts to xenophobic comments against South Sudan team

Published 2 hours ago

Expected flood more severe than 1964, warns Onyoti

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.