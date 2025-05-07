7th May 2025
2,000 improve livelihoods through UNDP’s cash-for-work initiative in Upper Nile

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Structures built by casual workers in Upper Nile capital Malakal.

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Over 2,000 individuals have earned job opportunities and improved their livelihoods through a cash-for-work initiative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) funded by Japan in Upper Nile State, the agency has said.

This initiative is known as the “Stabilization of Conflict-Affected Communities for a Dignified and Sustainable Return of Displaced Populations” project.

The five-year program, launched in October 2024, aligns with Chapter Three of the 2018 peace agreement, which focuses on humanitarian assistance and reconstruction.

It brings together all sectors of society, including key government ministries, humanitarian and development partners, civil society organizations, the private sector, and local communities, to ensure the success of the plan.

To support this effort, UNDP said it has established a center at the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission’s offices in Juba, aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness, resilience building, and response management.

“Through Cash-For-Work and rehabilitation of economic infrastructure, we have created job opportunities and improved livelihoods for over 2,000 individuals from 200+ households,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

UNDP underlined eight key rehabilitated projects in Malakal, which have now been completed.

These include: Malakal Market Stalls and Drainage, Malakia Fish Market, Slaughterhouse in Hai Saha, Malakal Vocational Training Center (VTC), Women’s Multi-Purpose Centre, Union Centre and Ajubo Women’s Store

According to UNDP, these projects are positively impacting vulnerable groups in Malakal. The Cash-for-Work program and the rehabilitation of economic infrastructure have provided job opportunities and improved the livelihoods of over 2,000 individuals from more than 200 households.

This progress has been made possible through the strong partnership between UNDP and the Government of Japan.

 

 

7th May 2025

