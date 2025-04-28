Conclave to elect new pope to begin on 7 May, Vatican says

Cardinals will meet next month in a secret conclave to elect the next pope, the BBC has cited Vatican as saying.

The closed-door meeting will start inside the Sistine Chapel on 7 May and will involve some 135 cardinals from across the world.

This comes after the death of Pope Francis who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday and whose funeral was held on Saturday.

There is no timescale as to how long it will take to elect the next pope, but the previous two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted just two days.