MP Kok calls for Fangak’s transfer to Upper Nile State due to proximity

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – National lawmaker James Kok from Fangak County has urged the government to transfer the county to Upper Nile State, stressing Fangak’s closer geographical proximity to Upper Nile than to Jonglei.

Speaking during a funeral prayer for the late Matai Ruei in Juba on Saturday, April 26, Hon Kok stressed that Fangak is geographically closer to Malakal compared to Ulang, Nasir, Longichuk, and Maiwut.

The call, made by National MP James Kok, highlights issues related to service delivery and the geographical distance between Fangak and Jonglei’s capital, Bor.

The lawmaker also stated that the move would honour the late businessman Matai Ruei, who was widely seen as a unifying figure in the region.

He pointed out that it only takes two hours by boat to reach Malakal, while it takes 14 days by boat or up to three months on foot to reach Bor.

Kok argued that this geographic proximity makes Fangak’s current placement under Jonglei impractical and disadvantageous for its residents.

He stated that the 1976 decision, which placed Fangak under Jonglei, should be revisited, given the challenges faced by the people of Fangak in accessing basic services and government support.

“Mr. Vice President [Taban Deng], I have a message for you. While the late Matai had become an icon for unity in Upper Nile, the people of Fangak are geographically closer to Upper Nile than to Jonglei,” Kok stated.

“The 1976 decision needs to be reconsidered. We are too close to Ulang, Nasir, Maiwut, and Longochok. It takes us two hours to reach Malakal by boat, but 14 days to reach Bor by boat, or one month on foot. We are disadvantaged,” Kok said.

He further explained that the move to Upper Nile is not merely a political issue, but one rooted in the need for better services.

The MP stressed that Fangak residents, who are closely linked to the Shiluk, Ngok, and other communities in Upper Nile, would benefit from better access to services available in Malakal, the administrative and economic hub of the region.

“We want to be closer to our people—Shiluk, Ngok, and others. Malakal has services Fangak, and it’s important for us to be part of a system that provides for our needs,” Kok added.

Kok’s remarks call for urgent attention to the needs of Fangak’s residents, urging the presidency to reconsider the county’s administrative status for the sake of better governance and improved public services.

