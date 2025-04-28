28th April 2025
MP Okwachi urges full stability in Upper Nile State

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 5 hours ago

MP Rebecca Joshua Okwaci |Photo credit-Al-Amal Media Group

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A national lawmaker from Upper Nile State has reiterated her called on the government to provide security in Panyikang County to allow the return of displaced people to their homes.

Rebecca Joshua Okwaci reiterated the appeal – which she made two weeks ago when she and other leaders from the Chollo community urged urgent government intervention to de-escalate tensions and support peace efforts across the state.

The leaders also appealed to humanitarian agencies to step in and assist civilians affected by the ongoing insecurity.

Their call followed reported violence allegedly carried out by SPLA-IO forces and allied armed groups, targeting unified forces in several counties, including Panyikang, Makal, Fashoda, and Manyo.

On Sunday, April 27, lawmaker Okwaci expressed gratitude to the government for restoring calm in many areas, including Nasir and Ulang counties. She said that parts of Panyikang County are still experiencing some pockets of insecurity.

She urged the national authorities to speed up efforts to secure the remaining areas, stressing the urgency to allow displaced residents to return home and farm.

“We made some media statement calling on the state government to intervene in protecting the civilians who fled and displace by the conflicts , and in a very short time, they have managed to respond,” she said.

“We thank them for their serious move. Now, the fighting in Ulang and Nasir is no more, we remain with some issues in Panyikang County  and some neighboring areas. We are calling for full stability in our state so that people can be able to go back home and start farming.”

 

 

