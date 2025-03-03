𝐏residency meeting calls for peaceful deployment of SSPDF forces in Nasir

The Presidency meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir has called for a peaceful deployment of SSPDF troops to Nasir County in a move to calm tension in Nasir County and Western Equatoria State.

Violence involving armed youths and army forces recently escalated in Nasir and Ulang after the government sent barges of troops to replace those stationed in the areas.

The decision was seen by the local armed youth known as White Army as a move to disarm and paralyze their military strength.

The high-Level meeting on Monday was attended by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Vice President for Service Cluster Josephine Lagu and party leaders.

They agreed that SSPDF soldiers heading to Nasir should go peacefully without interruption on the way, a statement from the president’s office said.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth rwportedly stated that the leaders agreed to cooperate for the sake of the nation.

He commented on the deployment, which will replace long-deployed forces in Nasir, pointing out the need for cooperation from the communities along the route from Malakal to Nasir.

On his part, the Minister of Petroleum and leading SPLM-IO member Puot Kang echoed on the minister’s statement, calling on locals to ensure safe passage of the forces until they reach their barracks in Nasir.

A member of the Civil Society Edmond Yakani described the meeting as positive and cordial in nature, characterizing its purpose to enlighten the masses on the importance of peace in the country.

The Presidency called on citizens to “refrain from engaging in harmful social media propaganda that would tend to provoke more conflict, and instead calling for responsible communication in assisting towards a peaceful atmosphere.”