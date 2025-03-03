South Sudan’s Akobo, Ethiopia agree to compensate 5 victims of conflict

Akobo County Commissioner in Jonglei State said he has agreed with authorities from neighboring Gambella region of Ethiopia to compensate five individuals killed in cross-border violence by criminal elements.

Puok Nyang Tutjiek said the victims were three South Sudanese and two Ethiopians killed in a cycle of violence that happened in July 2024.

Puok confirmed that the compensation will take place in accordance with the Ethiopian by-law – with each victim’s family to receive 150 cows for their loss.

He said the compensation will be in terms of money and a big cow will be equated to 150 US dollars, medium cow will be 100 US dollars and the small ones will be 50 dollars.

“Two people from the side of Ethiopia were killed by Akobo people, and then three people from the side of the Akobo were killed by those in Ethiopia. These five people, we agreed that they should be compensated,” Nyang narrated.

“We took it as the by-law of Ethiopia because they were killed in the side of Ethiopia. So now they are using their by-laws. So, one person is going to be compensated with 150 cows.”

The exact cause of the deadly inter-communal incidents has not been explained. But Commissioner Nyang appeals to pastoralists to limit their movement within Ethiopians territory while wearing army uniform and carrying firearms.

“My message to our people, including those who are also in Akobo. Once, if you want to be a good neighbor, you must respect your neighbors, including the laws of that person.”

“I went and met with the youth who took the cattle to Ethiopia. I told them, you must respect the law. They should not move with a South Sudanese uniform in their territory.”

“They should also limit the move of guns. Only those selected to move with a gun in the control camp should be the ones to move with a gun. Others will not use their gun, they will move without a gun.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kenya police sent to Kakuma camp amid days of hunger-related protests Previous Post