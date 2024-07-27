27th July 2024
Yei Chamber of Commerce urges govt to revive gutted market

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 6 hours ago

Yei Market fire. (Photo: Courtesy)

The Chamber of Commerce in Yei River County is appealing for government urgent intervention in compensating traders who suffered losses during the recent fire outbreak.

More than 300 shops were gutted in the fire outbreak which is rumored to have started from a tea place at the main market in Yei River County, and three traders have been hospitalized after fainting due to heartbreak.

Hundreds of the traders in Yei town are counting losses after the disaster which left only 12 shops standing.

Luate Justin, the Chairperson of Yei Chamber of Commerce said the cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway to find the truth and sum up the lost properties.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, he called on the government to help revive the market, which according to him is an important tax base for the country.

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect its people and their property and even during disaster like this, so when it happened, they have to always come in,” he said.

“Because first of all, this market has been providing taxes to the government in so many ways, so it is time now to give back to the tax payer because they bare in problem.”

Mr. Luati said the government will lose an essential revenue source if it fails to lift the traders off their feet, adding that this could also widen the distrust between the government and the people.

“At times like this, it is when you will know that the government is standing with you. They have to really come in, whether it being the state or national level of government because this market has been providing tax to the government.”

Mr. Luati added that Dar es Salam market is the lifeline of Yei River communities – who depend on it essential commodities and food items.

“This is where we receive supplies especially fish for example, we receive from Bor, Terkeka, Upper Nile all this fish come to Dar es Salam Market even supplies from Uganda things to do with beans, onions, Tomatoes and daga fish and a lot of things.”

“This is where they are stocked and sold on daily basis. So far Dar es Salam market is the biggest and it’s where everyone depends on, family and household supplies on daily basis.”

