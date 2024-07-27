27th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Uganda police arrest over 100 anti-corruption protestors

Uganda police arrest over 100 anti-corruption protestors

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Members of the Uganda Police force arrest protesters marching to parliament during a planned anti-corruption demonstration in Kampala on July 23, 2024. © 2024 Badru Katumba/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Uganda have arrested and detained more than 100 young people who participated in banned demonstrations against corruption in the country.

Local media reported that the anti-corruption protests called for the resignation of the parliament speaker, Anita Among, who has been sanctioned by the US and UK over corruption charges.

Providing updates on Friday, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said 75 people were arrested on the first day of the demonstration, 74 of which were taken to court while one remains in custody.

Three opposition lawmakers of the National Unity Platform were also arrested together with seven others after they clashed with police during a raid of the party headquarters ahead of the demonstrations, according to Daily Monitor.

It was indicated that 16 more young people were arrested after protestors returned to the streets on Thursday, majority of whom have been taken to court. This put the total number of arrests to 104.

President Yoweri Museveni previously called on the youth to call off the planned corruption protest, saying they are “playing with fire” and should focus on productive activities.

Museveni then congratulated the armed forces and the security forces, as well as the citizens for not participating in the Tuesday July 23, anti-corruption march to Parliament.

Rights group Amnesty International has criticized Kampala’s “heavy-handed tactics” against the protesters earlier this week.

“Ugandan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those who were arrested solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch said the crackdown on protesters is a “blatant violation of the rights to peaceful assembly and free speech” guaranteed in Uganda’s constitution and international law.

It calls on the Ugandan authorities should drop the charges against these activists and instead listen to the concerns they are raising.

On Tuesday, the United States Embassy in Uganda condemned the arrest of peaceful protesters, underscoring that the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental to democracy.

 

 

Popular Stories
LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught 1

LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught

Published July 21, 2024

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 2

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published July 22, 2024

Uganda claims loaded pistol intercepted from South Sudanese national 3

Uganda claims loaded pistol intercepted from South Sudanese national

Published July 22, 2024

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture 4

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture

Published July 24, 2024

USA Coach Steve Kerr praises ‘amazing’ South Sudan 5

USA Coach Steve Kerr praises ‘amazing’ South Sudan

Published July 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Warrap supplies subsidized food to markets, warns traders against buying it off

Published 4 hours ago

University of Juba students launch cleaning campaign, advise against littering

Published 5 hours ago

Uganda police arrest over 100 anti-corruption protestors

Published 5 hours ago

Yei Chamber of Commerce urges govt to revive gutted market

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan calls for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Ethiopia declares 3 days of mourning after landslide kills 257

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.