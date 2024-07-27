Uganda police arrest over 100 anti-corruption protestors

Police in Uganda have arrested and detained more than 100 young people who participated in banned demonstrations against corruption in the country.

Local media reported that the anti-corruption protests called for the resignation of the parliament speaker, Anita Among, who has been sanctioned by the US and UK over corruption charges.

Providing updates on Friday, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said 75 people were arrested on the first day of the demonstration, 74 of which were taken to court while one remains in custody.

Three opposition lawmakers of the National Unity Platform were also arrested together with seven others after they clashed with police during a raid of the party headquarters ahead of the demonstrations, according to Daily Monitor.

It was indicated that 16 more young people were arrested after protestors returned to the streets on Thursday, majority of whom have been taken to court. This put the total number of arrests to 104.

President Yoweri Museveni previously called on the youth to call off the planned corruption protest, saying they are “playing with fire” and should focus on productive activities.

Museveni then congratulated the armed forces and the security forces, as well as the citizens for not participating in the Tuesday July 23, anti-corruption march to Parliament.

Rights group Amnesty International has criticized Kampala’s “heavy-handed tactics” against the protesters earlier this week.

“Ugandan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those who were arrested solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly,” it said in a statement on Thursday. Human Rights Watch said the crackdown on protesters is a “blatant violation of the rights to peaceful assembly and free speech” guaranteed in Uganda’s constitution and international law. It calls on the Ugandan authorities should drop the charges against these activists and instead listen to the concerns they are raising. On Tuesday, the United States Embassy in Uganda condemned the arrest of peaceful protesters, underscoring that the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental to democracy.

