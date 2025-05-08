Yau Yau urges public to embrace elections, beware of false promises

JUBA (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services, David Yau Yau, has called on South Sudanese not to fear the upcoming general elections, saying the process is essential in determining the competence of political leaders.

Speaking during a stakeholder validation workshop on a media communication strategy for the elections in Juba on Wednesday, Yau Yau described elections as “a good game” that citizens should engage in wholeheartedly.

“If you have the opportunity to participate, you can know whether you are competent enough or not. It’s a very good game. People should not fear it. We should participate with all the energy that we can,” Yau Yau said.

“I know politicians normally create a lot of stories during campaigns to confuse voters, but reality always comes after. Let us identify the areas of need and what can take us forward—then we can say we’ve had credible, free, and fair elections.”

However, Yau Yau warned voters to be wary of false promises often made during pre-election campaigns. He emphasized that elections provide an opportunity for the public to show whether or not they believe in their leaders.

The workshop, organized by the Media Authority and the National Communication Authority, was held under the theme: “Unpacking Elections Media Communication Matrix.”

On Tuesday, Minister of Information Michael Makuei confirmed that general elections are now scheduled for December 2026, despite renewed political violence in parts of the country.

Makuei assured the public that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for credible elections.

South Sudan has yet to hold general elections since gaining independence in 2011. National polls were initially planned for December 2024, but were postponed after the transitional government secured a two-year extension.

In September 2024, President Salva Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution, officially extending the electoral roadmap to 2026.

The decision followed delays in implementing key provisions of the 2018 peace agreement, including security arrangements, constitutional reforms, and electoral infrastructure.

