23rd September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Yakani urges govt to end ‘selective’ peace implementation

Yakani urges govt to end ‘selective’ peace implementation

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

A civil society activist said the South Sudan government should now refrain from “selective implementation” of provisions of the peace accord after extending the transitional period by two years.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment Organization said the extension of the transitional period will be mean nothing unless the peace parties build trust and work in collaborative manner.

He said the peace mechanisms should equally be funded if the transitional leadership is to see positive impact of their decision to lengthen their tenure.

“The newly extended transitional period can count only if the presidency and the leadership regains trust and confidence for collaborative political work, stops the practice of selective implementation of the R-ARCSS provisions, and selective funding of the R-ARCS mechanisms,” Yakani said.

Most chapters of the 2018 peace accord including the Security Arrangement, Transitional Justice, Humanitarian Assistance and Reconstruction, Resource, Economic and Financial Management, Transitional Justice, Accountability, Reconciliation and Healing have not been fully implemented.

The training and redeployment of the necessary unified forces which was supposed to be completed within about eight (8) months, is lagging far behind. More 50,000 peace force graduated in the first phase have not been fully deployed and the second phase has not started.

The activist also warned of political manipulations in sponsoring defection in the security sector as such would jeopardize implementations of the remaining tasks.

He added that failure to finance the peace implementations mechanism and lack of regular presidency meetings to assess implementations of the pending tasks in the peace agreement will mean the extension is another waste of time.

The activist suggested that the Nairobi peace process known as Tumiani Initiative is an opportunity for politically transitioning South Sudan violence to peace, arguing that some elements in the unity government are stifling the peace negotiations.

“The attitude of fighting the spirit of inclusive governance for delivering implementable political transitional processes through the Tumiani Initiative is the beginning of the failure of the spirit and intentions for the extension of the newly transitional period.”

“Already within the RTGoNU leaders’ splits over Tumiani Initiative are taking deep roots and creating new political cliques/allies across party lines.”

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 1

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 2

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 3

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 5

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pia urges citizens to nurture peace for a brighter future

Published 7 mins ago

Sudan foreign minister calls for an end to ‘double standard’ on UN charter

Published 22 mins ago

Juba commissioner warns herders in Lobonok to keep away from farms

Published 2 hours ago

Lobonok director told to avoid frequent Juba vacations

Published 2 hours ago

Magwi deploys police to deserted Pageri villages to encourage return of refugees

Published 2 hours ago

Yakani urges govt to end ‘selective’ peace implementation

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.