Yakani calls on govt, opposition groups to return to Rome talks

The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is urging the political leaders of the Roma peace talks to exercise “political maturity” and return to the negotiating table.

Edmund Yakani made the call after the government announced its suspension of participation in the shaky peace negotiation.

Juba accused the alliance calling itself the Non-Signatory South Sudan Opposition Group – of buying time to prepare for war.

But despite the uncertainty facing the peace accord, the community of Sant’ Edidio, which is mediating the talks said it will not abandon the mediation.

In a statement, Yakani said it is the right time for leaders to demonstrate political maturity to their citizens.

“We take this opportunity to call upon our leaders, in the government, and in the oppositions, that time has come for them to demonstrate political maturity to the people of South Sudan, whom they claim to represent,” he said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, the activist appealed to the government and the Non-Signatory Groups to honor the feet-kissing from Pope Francis to the leaders.

“The Roma peace process is an outcome of the kiss of Pope Francis on the feet of our leaders, as you are aware that pope Francis is the highest leader in the world.”

On November 26, the Non-Signatory Group issued a joint statement calling on the government to reconsider its decision and join the consultative meetings scheduled for Monday, next week.

The opposition groups comprising National Salvation Front, South Sudan United Front, and the Real SPLM among others – denied having used the period of the relative ceasefire to prepare for aggression.

