16th July 2024
Women's inheritance rights hindered by tradition, religion practices in S. Sudan

Women’s inheritance rights hindered by tradition, religion practices in S. Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

On Sunday, South Sudan Women Advocates Association donated food and other sanitary item to Juba Central Prison /Michael Daniel

The Women Advocates Association says some traditional and religious practices still hamper the inheritance rights of women in South Sudan.

These concerns were raised during a workshop on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Juba.

Held under the theme: “Building a Great Nation Begins with the Protection of Women’s and Children’s Rights,” it brought together around 52 individuals, including members of religious sects, traditional chiefs, parliamentarians, and lawyers.

This diverse group discusses how religious beliefs and cultural practices influence women’s and children’s rights.

Sohalia Deng, Chairperson of the South Sudan Women Advocates traditional customs in South Sudan do not acknowledge the inheritance rights of women,

According to her, South Sudanese Women in some cultures do not receive a share of the dowry upon marriage and urged the need for a comprehensive family law approved by the Ministry of Social Welfare.

On his part, Rifaat Juma Abdullah from the Islamic Council of South Sudan acknowledged that while some traditions have protected the rights of women and children, others have perpetuated injustice.

He stated, “In the case of Islam, the religion has upheld beneficial customs and discarded harmful ones.”

However, Pastor Anthony Ernest of the Catholic Church in Darfur provided insights into the Christian perspective on the issue, saying that religious beliefs have historically played a crucial role in protecting the rights of women and children.

He stressed the importance of further integrating customs and traditions with the Church’s legislation to guarantee these rights.

Ernest acknowledged the frequent disagreements in traditional courts regarding interfaith marriages.

Meanwhile, another participant Eye Radio identified only as Michael shared an example of a recent case where a wife who changed her religion after marriage, sought to revert to her original faith, and requested a divorce.

The workshop acknowledged that the rights of women and children in religious contexts are complex and multifaceted, shaped by both traditional teachings and modern interpretations.

While challenges and disparities remain, significant progress has been made in many religious communities toward recognizing and upholding these rights.

They urged the need for a critical step in fostering dialogue and understanding, paving the way for more comprehensive legal protections for women and children in South Sudan.

The workshop was supported by Pax, a Dutch peace organization working towards peace and justice in South Sudan.

