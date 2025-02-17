With two-year extension awaiting launch, activist questions R-TGONU’s political will

Civil society activist Sarah Nyanath has expressed doubts in the parties’ ability to fully implement remaining provisions of the 2018 peace deal in two years citing failed past promises, as the transitional government is expected to officially renew its legitimacy.

South Sudan has never undertaken general elections since independence in 2011 amid recurrent adjournment of scheduled polls.

The latest general election was scheduled for December 2024 to usher in a democratically elected government.

However, on 21st September 2024, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, postponing what would have been the country’s first-ever elections.

The decision was reportedly agreed because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

Nyanath, the Executive Director of the Gender Empowerment for South Sudan Organization, emphasized that the parties involved had more than enough time to implement the peace agreement but achieved little.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Monday, Nyanath pointed out that the agreement initially intended to take three years, has now stretched to six years.

“The extension is coming and you are being told much hope. Like when the parties were advocating for the extension for another 24 months, there were a lot of promises that we will, we will, we will,” she said.

“But this has been the song of we will, we will, we will and at the end of the day we see little. So, I cannot preempt what would be the outcome until I see it. If there is a will, we can’t say that this country will not change.”

She called on the country’s leaders to show genuine political will to fulfill their commitments to peace.

“For sure it will change, but if there is any change, it will start with the political will for sure. They must come with clear condition, accountability, and a genuine commitment from our leaders.”

The activist further said the Tumaini Initiative should address the unimplemented provisions of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Nyanath added that the Kenya-led South Sudan peace process is a good step towards lasting peace in the country as opposed to the 2018 peace accord, which according to her, was only benefiting few individuals.

“Tumaini would genuinely open doors to see what are the gaps within the R-ARCSS, why is the R-ARCSS not going forward. Of course we cannot live in a country with no government or a system to put ahead as a nation. R-ARCSS has to be there.”

“But R-ARCSS is benefiting those few. It is not a national tool that equally benefits everybody. So, it has actually caused rift between the have and have not, the powerful and the vulnerable, the leaders and the subjects.”

“It has divided our country along those lines. We have got people who are building story buildings, in three months you see a big building and you begin to ask.”

