Wife of protestor missing from Bor police cell demands answers

The wife of one of the protest leaders missing from police cell in Bor is calling on the government to disclose the whereabouts of her husband and his colleagues.

Nyangong Got Ayuen, wife to Samuel Majier Looch – one of the three protest leaders – said she last heard from her husband on Tuesday, before they disappeared overnight.

“I last met (Samuel) Majier on Tuesday. I went to give him some food that Tuesday morning,” Nyangong told Eye Radio on phone.

The trio; David Mayen, the Chairperson of Trade Workers’ Union, his Secretary-general Samuel Majier Loch and Ruben Matiop the Chairperson of Teachers were arrested during protests on Friday last week.

Nyangong said after she was told, her husband and his colleagues would be transferred to unknown location on Tuesday evening, she rushed to the police station, but was chased away by gun-wielding security personnel who had sealed off the detention facility.

“I returned to the police station later in the evening at 9pm, but I found the police station had been surrounded by National Security Service personnel,” she said.

“I tried to go in to see Majier but I was prevented from entering the police station by National Security who were wielding guns at the police gate.”

“We tried to enter the police station gain but the National Security came at us cocking their gun so, we fled. So, we had run away when they carried them away in their truck.”

Aggrieved Nyangong appeals to Governor Denay Jock Chagor and the state security apparatus to disclose the whereabouts of the detained protest leaders.

She further added, that she is determined to take legal action against the government if it does not avail the detainees by Monday.

“We would like to know from Governor Denay (Jock Chagor) and the government of Jonglei where they have been detained. We want to know from Denay where has taken them to.”

“He should tell if he has taken them to Juba. Unless the government has killed them, they should tell us their whereabouts by Monday, otherwise I will open a court case against the government so that they tell us where they are keeping them.”

Eye Radio contacted Jonglei State Minister of Information, John Samuel Manyuon and Police Commissioner, Major General Elia Costa for comments but neither men responded during press time.

However, Major Majak Daniel Tuor, the state Police Spokesperson denied, the men had been brought to Juba but failed to disclose the current whereabouts.

“They are not taken anywhere, they are within Jonglei State. Let me tell you something… I will call you back,” he said before cutting the call.

