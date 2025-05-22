Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson

In a political shake-up that surprised many, President Salva Kiir on Tuesday night elevated Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel to one of the highest positions in the ruling SPLM party.

A presidential decree was read on national TV, and Bol Mel was named the SPLM’s First Deputy Chairman, placing him just one step below President Kiir in the party hierarchy. He replaced long-serving deputy chairman James Wani Igga, one of the party’s most seasoned figures.

The announcement came just months after Mel replaced Igga as Vice President. Now, with this latest appointment, Mel’s star appears to be rising faster than anyone expected.

A quiet newcomer shakes the old guard

Also swept aside in Tuesday’s decrees were two veteran politicians, Kuol Manyang Juuk and Daniel Awet Akot. The two, considered among the SPLM’s founding generation, were replaced by Simon Kun Puoch and Mary Apai.

The departure of these historical figures signals a clear shift: President Kiir is moving away from the liberation-era elites and elevating a new generation of leaders. And at the center of this transition stands Benjamin Bol Mel.

But who is Bol Mel? And how did a man with a little-known military background or liberation credentials rise to become the President’s most trusted political ally?

From the boardroom to the Presidency

Until recently, Bol Mel was better known in business circles than in the political arena. For years, he ran major companies in South Sudan, including ABMC Thai-South Sudan Construction Company Limited—a firm later sanctioned by the U.S. government over alleged corruption concerns.

He also chaired the South Sudan Chamber of Commerce, where he was widely recognized as a shrewd and ambitious businessman. Colleagues remember him as someone who built networks quietly and preferred boardrooms to political rallies.

Yet behind the scenes, Bol Mel was inching closer to the center of power. He previously served as President Kiir’s financial advisor and private secretary—roles that gave him rare access to the country’s top decision-maker.

In 2022, Kiir formally brought him into the government as an advisor on special programs. Since then, Mel’s political journey has accelerated quickly.

Talk of succession

Bol Mel’s rapid rise has sparked renewed talk about who might one day succeed President Kiir. At 78, the President is facing increasing pressure to prepare the country for political transition, and some insiders believe Bol Mel may be his chosen successor.

Though Kiir has never confirmed any succession plans, many see Mel’s unusual climb, bypassing the party’s traditional structures, as a clear signal. For the first time, someone outside the SPLM’s historic military command has made it to the top.

Still, Mel’s path to power hasn’t come without controversy. His business dealings, especially the ABMC alleged contract scandals, have drawn criticism. But in South Sudan’s political landscape, loyalty often matters more than legacy, and Mel seems to have earned the President’s full trust.

A son of Aweil with ambitions

Benjamin Bol Mel was born around 1978 in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal. His early life took him across borders, as he pursued his education in Uganda and later Kenya.

He began at Murchison Falls Primary School and then completed his primary certificate in Gulu. His secondary education was at the Apostles of Jesus Minor Seminary in Moroto, and he later completed his A-levels at St. Paul’s College in Mbale.

In 2005, Mel graduated from the United States International University–Africa in Nairobi with a degree in International Business Administration. He went on to earn a Master’s in Business Administration in 2011, and by 2016, he had completed a Doctorate in Business Administration.

Those close to him say Mel is driven by a vision to modernize South Sudan’s economy and bring a business-minded approach to governance. Whether he will be able to achieve that within the political arena remains to be seen.

But for now, one thing is clear: Benjamin Bol Mel is no longer working behind the scenes. He is now front and center, and his next steps could shape the future of South Sudan’s ruling party, and perhaps the country itself- time will tell.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter