11th February 2025
WFP to resume relief operations in Tonj East, Gogrial West

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Warrap State government meet WFP officials (-)

The Country Director of World Food Program (WFP) reportedly said the agency will resume humanitarian operations in Tonj East and Gogrial West in Warrap after aid delivery was halted due to inter-communal conflicts.

Mary-Ellen McGroarty led a delegation to Warrap State and met Governor Gen. Francis Marial Abur on Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in the state.

Warrap Minister of Information James Ayiek Bath underscored that the state is still grappling with humanitarian crises caused by years of flooding that has destroyed homes and livelihoods.

Ayiek said the state government acknowledged the efforts of WFP and humanitarian partners in Warrap State for their endless support toward the vulnerable population including returnees and refugees fleeing Sudan conflict.

The state government reportedly called on all humanitarian partners to join hands with the food agency to support the affected population with foods, shelters, and medicines.

On her part, WFP County Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty, promised the resumption of WFP logistics supply in Tonj East and Gogrial West counties where it previously suspended operation due to insecurity.

She urged the state government to provide necessary support and protection for the WFP workers and facilities in Warrap State.

 

 

 

