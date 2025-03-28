AU to deploy ‘panel of wise’ to Juba to help de-escalate tensions

The African Union (AU) plans to deploy a panel of highly respected African personalities to Juba to help de-escalate the ongoing situation in South Sudan.



In a statement dated March 27, AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf announced that a panel of wise individuals will be deployed to Juba as part of their efforts to help de-escalate the situation.

The Panel of the Wise (PoW) has been operational since 2007 and is one of the pillars of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Its effective functioning and the carving out of clear space in executing its role, primarily involving conflict prevention, remain a work in progress.

Article 11 of the Protocol establishing the Peace and Security Council (PSC), sets up a five-person panel of “highly respected African personalities from various segments of society who have made outstanding contributions to the cause of peace, security and development on the continent” with a task “to support the efforts of the PSC and those of the Chairperson of the Commission, particularly in the area of conflict prevention.”

The AU Chairperson expressed deep concern over the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar.

He urged all stakeholders to take steps to de-escalate tensions and uphold the 2018 peace agreement, which he described as the cornerstone for sustainable peace, stability, and national reconciliation in South Sudan.

Ali also called on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate the situation. He emphasized the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue to resolve any outstanding issues through peaceful and legal means.

“The well-being of the South Sudanese people must remain the foremost priority,” Ali said. “All efforts should be directed toward creating a conducive environment for lasting peace and development in the country.”

The AU Chairperson reaffirmed the African Union’s solidarity with the people of South Sudan and reiterated the body’s readiness to work closely with the Juba government, as well as regional and international partners, to promote stability and inclusive governance.

