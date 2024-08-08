WES Peace, Security Advisor relieved day after Futuyo’s complain

President Salva Kiir has sacked Simon Bakama Monday as State Advisor on Peace and Security a day after Western Equatoria Governor accused the electoral body of appointing Bakama as Chairperson of the High Election Committee while still serving in his advisory role.

Bakama is among the ten state chairpersons appointed by the National Elections Commission boss in June this year to oversee electoral activities in the state.

He was deputized by Jerome Barikue Tom and three other members of the state High Election Committee.

Addressing a political forum in Yambio yesterday, Governor Alfred Futuyo said Bakama was still the Advisor on Security Affairs.

However, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission told Eye Radio that Bakama had resigned before being appointed as Chairperson of the state High Election Committee.

