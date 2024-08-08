8th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States | Uncategorized   |   WES Peace, Security Advisor relieved day after Futuyo’s complain

WES Peace, Security Advisor relieved day after Futuyo’s complain

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has sacked Simon Bakama Monday as State Advisor on Peace and Security a day after Western Equatoria Governor accused the electoral body of appointing Bakama as Chairperson of the High Election Committee while still serving in his advisory role.

Bakama is among the ten state chairpersons appointed by the National Elections Commission boss in June this year to oversee electoral activities in the state.

He was deputized by Jerome Barikue Tom and three other members of the state High Election Committee.

Addressing a political forum in Yambio yesterday, Governor Alfred Futuyo said Bakama was still the Advisor on Security Affairs.

However, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission told Eye Radio that Bakama had resigned before being appointed as Chairperson of the state High Election Committee.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 4

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill 5

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace monitor urges update on ‘concerning’ national security bill

Published 43 mins ago

VP Nyandeng commends Bright Stars upon return from Paris

Published 2 hours ago

WES Peace, Security Advisor relieved day after Futuyo’s complain

Published 2 hours ago

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia chiefs pledge peaceful coexistence

Published 2 hours ago

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.