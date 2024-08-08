8th August 2024
VP Nyandeng commends Bright Stars upon return from Paris

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan Basketball team captain Kuany Kuany arrives at Juba International Airport with the national flag on August 8, 2024. (Photo: Moses Awan/Eye Radio)

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng praised the South Sudan Bright Stars basketball team for their strong performance as they arrived at Juba International Airport from Paris on Thursday morning.

The team, led by South Sudan Basketball President Luol Deng, was warmly welcomed back from the Olympic Games in France by Vice President Nyandeng, senior government officials, and supporters at Juba International Airport.
The Bright Stars basketball team has returned home following their controversial elimination by Serbia.
South Sudan faced an unfair disadvantage, with Serbia taking 31 shots compared to just six from South Sudan, leading to their loss.

This story is developing and will be updated.

