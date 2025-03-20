20th March 2025
VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 9 hours ago

Josephine Lagu Yanga, doubles as SSOA Chairperson and the Minister of Agriculture - Courtesy

Vice President for Service Cluster Josephine Lagu has urged the dissolution of tribal associations in universities, a practice she believes reinforces tribalism among students and promotes hatred in the country.

She described the formation of communal and tribal associations as a strange practice at the public universities which has to be revised and halted.

Addressing an interfaith meeting on the situation in South Sudan in Juba on March 17, Vice President Josephine said such associations are reinforcing tribalism among students.

Josephine expressed her frustration over the practice among the country’s diverse communities and stressed the need for activities that encourage coexistence.

“In the universities, we have some strange activities which, in my view are contributing to reinforcing tribalism. For instance, tribal associations,” she said.

“You can’t have tribal associations in a university. But it’s happening here, and that really has to stop. That has to stop because in Christianity, there is no tribalism. So why are we diverting from that cardinal teaching? We need to go back and revise that.”

The vice president’s comment comes after activist Edmund Yakani recently raised concerns about the rise of social media hate speech among South Sudanese following renewed violence in parts of the country.

Yakani said the recent violence in Nasir County and other incidents in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal have created political tension and raised fears that South Sudan’s peace deal is at risk of collapse.

He encouraged citizens at home and abroad to immediately cease the negative practice.

 

