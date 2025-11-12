12th November 2025

VP Bol Mel pushes stronger trade links in meeting with Somali envoy

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 30 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel meets with H.E. Jamal Hassan Khalif, the Somali Ambassador to South Sudan, on November 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Vice President)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and the Somali Ambassador, Jamal Hassan Khalif, met on Wednesday to discuss deepening bilateral and economic relations between the two East African nations.

According to the Office of the Vice President, the discussions focused on actionable steps to deepen cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity, and private sector collaboration.

Both leaders agreed to work toward the development of a formal trade framework designed to ensure mutual benefit and strengthen institutional ties.

The goal of this framework is to create the confidence needed to encourage long-term investment across both countries.

Vice President Bol Mel specifically commended Ambassador Khalif’s commitment and encouraged him to inspire Somali investors to move beyond mere trading to building local capacity in South Sudan, including establishing new infrastructure and creating local employment opportunities.

The Vice President stressed that the government, under President Salva Kiir, welcomes investors from all friendly nations to participate in building the “land of opportunity,” furthering the effort to create a resilient, diversified, and inclusive economy for the people of South Sudan.

