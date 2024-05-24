US urges direct dialogue among transitional leaders on 2024 elections

A senior US official calls for direct dialogue among transitional government leaders, including President Salva Kiir, FVP Dr Riek Machar, and all presidency members for genuine and peaceful elections.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom, USAID National Security Director Colin Thomas-Jensen urged immediate action to foster conditions conducive to genuine and peaceful elections.

“I came to Juba May 21-24 with my colleagues Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Enrique Roig and USAID Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator Mark Billera,” stated Thomas-Jensen.

The senior US government official stressed that his trip was dedicated to urgently advocating for the creation of conditions essential for genuine and peaceful elections.

These include addressing the lack of political and civic space, politically neutral and unified forces, and full funding and operationalization of necessary electoral institutions.

he added, “To achieve this, we urge the launch of direct dialogue among transitional government leaders, including President Kiir, First Vice President Machar, and all members of the presidency, with the objective of making genuine and peaceful elections possible.”

He further added, “Such dialogue would send an important signal to the South Sudanese people and to donor countries that South Sudan’s leaders are committed to peace and the rejection of violence as a tool for political competition.”

Thomas-Jensen also urges the full and immediate implementation of exemptions for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, and diplomatic missions.

The statement says those who seek to impose taxes, fees, and other inappropriate costs on humanitarian assistance are diverting aid away from South Sudanese people in need.

He said, “U.S. engagement in South Sudan began decades ago.”

“Its endurance is based on values including peace, human rights, democracy, and people’s right to choose leaders who respond to the needs of the South Sudanese people,” he concluded.

In a recommendation on Thursdat, the Interim Chairperson asked the Transitional Government and the Parties to dialogue in a collegial manner, build consensus, provide regular updates and a way forward on elections complete the deployment of the unified forces and commence Phase II, without further delay.

