US homeland security says it has completed the controversial deportation of illegal migrants to the country, confirming that the eight men including one South Sudanese arrived on Friday night.

Tricia McLaughlin, the spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security, on Saturday said the deportees arrived in South Sudan on July 4th, although authorities in Juba have yet to confirm the report.

“These sickos were finally deported to South Sudan on Independence Day,” she said.

Their deportation came after the US supreme court last week allowed the US authorities to go ahead with the deportation after their location to South Sudan was delayed in May.

The migrants include one South Sudanese citizen; Dian Peter Domach, convicted of robbery and seven others from countries such as Cuba, Mexico, Burma, Laos and Vietnam.

The migrants are convicted of various serious crimes including child abuse, rape and murder.

The eight men had been held at a U.S. military base in in Djibouti after their deportation was halted by a court ruling in may.

Despite the reports of the migrants arriving in the country, authorities in Juba have not released any statement about their arrival.

The government has also remained tight-lipped about the details of the deal reached with the US authorities to allow for the deportation of migrants not native to the country.

In April, the American government revoked visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders after Juba authorities refused to accept a controversial migrant named Nimeri Garang, saying the deportee was a Congolese national identified as Makula Kintu instead.

The government later accepted to admit Makula after the diplomatic tensions between the two countries further deteriorated.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Family and football unite to bid Diogo Jota farewell Previous Post