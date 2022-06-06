UPDF troops withdraw from Magwi after killing SSPDF soldier

Ugandan soldiers who encroached into South Sudan have evacuated after killing an SSPDF soldier and wounding two others, Magwi County Commissioner has said.



On Saturday, the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces set up a base at the Chugi area of Owiny-Kibul Payam.

The move compelled the SSPDF to react, resulting in an exchange of gunfire in which of one them was killed and two others injured.

The incident, according to Magwi County Commissioner, came a month after he held bilateral talks with the UPDF in Lamwo District.

Speaking to Eye Radio earlier today, Otto David Remson said the confrontation led to the displacement of locals on the border with some Ugandan residents taking refuge in South Sudan.

Ramson questioned the motive of UPDF’s latest move.

“Uganda is like they are having a hidden agenda over the encroachment of South Sudan and particularly to my Territory of Magwi County. Otherwise, we have been discussing our own bilateral kind of relationship,” Ramson said.

“Last month, we sat in Madi Opei, we were trying to strengthen our relationship with the part of the Uganda army, Uganda government, Uganda generally and the communities that are living at the border,

“I don’t see a reason for them to bring an army and try to encroach the territory of my County without even consulting the authority of the area,

“I called my counterpart the RDC of Lamwo. Immediately I told him to make sure his army withdraws from my territory, they are evacuated to the barracks where they are.”

In June last year, authorities of Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State accused the Uganda army of encroaching into the territory and carrying out patrols.

Nearly four months later, 2 SSPDF soldiers were killed and another captured by the UPDF following a gun confrontation at Pogee border in Magwi County.