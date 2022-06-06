6th June 2022
"I am shocked," says Mayen's ex-wife over child deportation

Published: 2 hours ago

Madam Christina Alicio, the ex-wife of the Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit - Courtesy

The ex-wife of the Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Minister says she was shocked by the deportation of her son along with several others from Nairobi, Kenya.

On Thursday last week, the Kenyan government deported 14 children related to Minister Peter Mayen Majongdit.

In March Kenyan police detained the children and Mayen’s brother on suspicion of child trafficking.

According to Kenya media, the children were allegedly rented an apartment in Nairobi without a caregiver prompting Kenyan authorities to suspect child trafficking.

They were reportedly taken to Kenya to study.

The children, seven girls and seven boys were handed over to the South Sudan government at Juba International Airport by the Kenyan authorities.

The deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau and Major General Amou Aneith Reec, the Director of the security Interpol received the children.

They are aged between six and seventeen, with the eldest being 21 years old.

Madam Christina Alicio, a mother to one of the kids said she was shocked on hearing the deportation of her 12-year-old son John Mayen Mayen.

“Those kids are from different mothers. There is a first a wife and me, as a second wife and there is also a third wife. Those kids are from three mothers, but the others are from the different mothers of his relatives as brother and in-laws,” Christina Alicio told Eye Radio.

“The real kids of Peter Mayen are five which are my one son, three others with one mother and another one alone,”

“He took those kids from us as he took them to school and in the end, they are not in the school, and also, he doesn’t want us as mothers to see our kids,”

“I am really shocked how the minister of humanitarian affairs does not know anything about humanity and even is not close to humanity,

“I am calling the government to help us by ordering him to return our kids back so that we can take them to school because our children are still young, and they cannot stay with their father.”

The Minister of humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen told Eye Radio he would comment on the matter later in the day.

