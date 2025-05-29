UoJ, Youth Union partner to promote unity through music & drama

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The University of Juba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Union to promote national unity among young people in South Sudan through the use of music and drama.

The initiative aims to harness the transformative power of creative arts, particularly music and drama, as tools for cultural dialogue, national healing, and youth engagement in peacebuilding.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Justin John, Dean of Arts and Music at the University of Juba, described the partnership as a milestone in empowering youth to become ambassadors of peace through artistic expression.

“This is a major turning point in the journey of the Youth Union in its cooperation with the University of Juba,” Dean Justin stated.

“It is about transforming the negative energies of youth into positive ones and encouraging them to take responsibility by using the arts—especially music—as a means to promote cooperation, coexistence, and peace among South Sudanese communities.”

The collaboration is part of a broader effort to bridge ethnic and political divides by fostering creativity, inclusion, and dialogue among young people across the country.

Chairperson of the National Youth Union, Taban Paride, also underscored the importance of the arts in building a collective national identity and healing fractured communities.

“South Sudan is rich in talent, especially in music. We already have incredible local and international artists, but we want more. We want to nurture more young artists,” said Paride.

“This MoU will help us establish stronger networks and platforms for youth to express themselves and contribute positively to society.”

The partnership between the University of Juba and the National Youth Union is expected to roll out a series of youth-centred cultural activities and training programs that support peace, reconciliation, and national development through the performing arts.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kenyan literary Icon Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o dies at 87 Previous Post