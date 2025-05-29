29th May 2025
Kenyan literary Icon Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o dies at 87

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 40 minutes ago

Renowned Kenyan author, scholar, and activist Ngugi wa Thiong’o. PHOTO/COURTESY

Nairobi, Kenya (Eye Radio) – Renowned Kenyan author and intellectual giant Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o has passed away at the age of 87. His daughter, Wanjiku wa Ngũgĩ, shared the news of his death on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our father, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, this Wednesday,” she wrote, adding, “He lived fully and fought with great courage.”

Tributes have been pouring in across Kenya and beyond for the iconic writer, widely revered as one of East Africa’s most influential literary voices.

According to media reports, Ngũgĩ made a lasting mark on African literature, particularly through his bold decision to abandon English in favor of his native Kikuyu in his creative work — a move that positioned him as a symbol of cultural resistance and post-colonial pride.

Kenyan politician and opposition leader Martha Karua was among those who paid tribute, posting on X: “My condolences to the family and friends of Professor Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, a literary titan, a patriot, and a son of the soil whose legacy is etched in our nation’s history.”

Ngũgĩ’s life was deeply intertwined with Kenya’s political and cultural evolution. In 1977, he was detained without trial following the performance of his politically charged play Ngaahika Ndeenda (“I Will Marry When I Want”), which criticised post-independence inequality and repression.

Amnesty International recognized him as a prisoner of conscience, and international pressure eventually led to his release from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in 1978.

The organization honored him again on Wednesday, writing: “Thank you, Mwalimu, for your fearless writing that championed freedom.”

Ngũgĩ left Kenya in 1982 amid tightening restrictions on artistic expression, settling first in the UK and later in the United States, where he continued to write and teach.

Among his most influential works is Decolonising the Mind (1986), a seminal collection of essays on language, power, and identity in post-colonial Africa.

A towering figure of African literature, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o leaves behind a powerful body of work and a legacy of intellectual courage that will continue to inspire generations.

29th May 2025

